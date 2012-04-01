BEIJING, April 1 U.S. energy giant
ConocoPhillips and CNOOC Ltd have agreed to
jointly pay 305 million yuan ($48 million) in compensation to
Chinese fishermen and restore the maritime environment in the
Bohai Bay area after a major oil spill there last year, state
media reported on Sunday.
ConocoPhillips and China's top offshore oil and gas producer
CNOOC reached a preliminary agreement to pay the compensation
through the Qinhuangdao city government in the northern province
of Hebei, state-owned China National Radio said.
The oil spill at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest
offshore oil field, which started in June 2011, has resulted in
the release of about 700 barrels of oil, ConocoPhillips has
said. The spill polluted more than 840 square kilometres of
water, according to the State Oceanic Administration.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while the state-owned CNOOC has a 51
percent stake.
ConocoPhillips and CNOOC reached a settlement with the
Chinese government in January to pay 1 billion yuan ($158.78
million) as compensation, and also to designate 100 million yuan
($15.88 million) of its previously announced environmental fund
to be used to improve fishery resources in the region.
($1=6.2980 yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Benjamin Kang Lim
and Greg Mahlich)