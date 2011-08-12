BEIJING Aug 12 ConocoPhillips China, a
subsidiary of the Houston-based oil company ConocoPhillips
, said on Friday that as much as 2,500 barrels of oil and
mud leaked from an oilfield in China's northern Bohai Bay.
A recent survey at the C platform of Penglai 19-3 oil field
identified more oil-based drilling mud on the sea floor than
originally estimated, the company said on its website
(www.conocophillips.com.cn), adding that it expected to complete
a cleanup by the end of this month.
Last month, ConocoPhillips estimated around 1,500 barrels
(240 cubic metres) of oil and oil-based drilling fluids had been
released into the sea and that an order to shut down the
platforms would result in a temporary output reduction of about
17,000 barrels of oil per day.
"We have already cleaned up approximately 70 percent of the
mineral oil-based mud on the seabed and will have the additional
volume cleaned up by the end of August," said Georg Storaker,
President of ConocoPhillips China.
The oil leaks, which started in June at platform B and C of
China's largest offshore oil field, have polluted 840 square
kilometres of water, China's State Oceanic Administration has
said.
SOA has urged ConocoPhillips to apologise for its slow
cleanup and has asked the company to contain the oil spill,
clean up polluted areas and conduct a thorough investigation to
eliminate further risks of oil spills before Aug. 31.
Conocophillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's offshore oil specialist
CNOOC Ltd has the remainder.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Michael Urquhart)