By Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, Sept 14 Bank Maspion, a small Indonesian retail bank, said on Wednesday it has ended talks with China Construction Bank on the sale of a 99 percent stake worth $200 million to the Chinese lender, because of regulatory uncertainty.

The majority shareholders of the Surabaya-based lender, including Alim Investindo and Guna Investindo who own more than 85 percent, had been in talks to sell to China Construction Bank (CCB) as a potential strategic partner, Herman Halim, Maspion's chief executive officer, told Reuters.

"CCB already completed due dilligence and was ready to buy at around 4.5 times book value, valuing Maspion at $200 million," Halim said.

"However, given the uncertainty on the new banking ownership regulation, the plan has been dropped."

Indonesia's central bank has temporarily barred takeovers in the banking sector, after saying it was studying the imposition of limits on bank ownership, as it becomes more active in financial regulation to guard Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Indonesia currently allows investors, including foreigners, to hold up to 99 percent of local banks, which was an effort to spur growth following the 1997 financial crisis that caused the government to close down many domestic lenders.

Now the central bank is worried about risk controls if banks are controlled by one shareholder, in the wake of alleged embezzlement at Citi Indonesia and local Bank Mega . . (Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)