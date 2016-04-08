SHANGHAI, April 8 China will review security
deposit requirements for construction firms with a view to
reducing their burden, according to a statement on the Ministry
of Housing and Urban-Rural Development's website.
The country's property developers have faced mounting
pressure from a huge overhang of unsold homes, mostly in China's
third- and fourth-tier cities, which has had a heavy impact on
demand for construction services.
Under current rules, construction companies are required to
put up deposits for items like tenders and migrant worker wages.
"The construction sector has had to foot various types of
security deposits which has placed a heavy burden on firms," the
ministry said in the statement published Thursday.
"This review of the deposits paid by construction firms is
related to stable economic growth as well as the construction
industry's development and healthy operation."
The ministry said it would work with China's finance
ministry to solicit opinions from local authorities on whether
deposits should be reduced, kept or cancelled.
China's home prices rose at their fastest clip in almost two
years in February thanks to red-hot demand in big cities, but
risks of overheating in some places combined with weak growth in
smaller cities threaten to put more stress on an already slowing
economy.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)