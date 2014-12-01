BRIEF-Staunton Holdings says extends offer for shares of FIH to 5 April
* On 23 Feb, recommended cash offer by staunton holdings for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of FIH group
SHANGHAI Dec 1 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's second largest lender, opened up 1.9 percent in Shanghai on Monday after draft rules for deposit insurance were unveiled on Sunday.
China on Sunday issued draft regulations to introduce a bank deposit insurance system for the first time, the latest in a series of steps to fully liberalise interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis.[ID:nL3N0TK07I
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Michael Perry)
* On 23 Feb, recommended cash offer by staunton holdings for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of FIH group
* Rob Ter Haar will cease his responsibilities as Chairman and member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco at general meeting of April 25, 2017
* Purchase price of shares is set at 59.05 zlotys ($14.75) per share