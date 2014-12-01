SHANGHAI Dec 1 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's second largest lender, opened up 1.9 percent in Shanghai on Monday after draft rules for deposit insurance were unveiled on Sunday.

China on Sunday issued draft regulations to introduce a bank deposit insurance system for the first time, the latest in a series of steps to fully liberalise interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis.[ID:nL3N0TK07I

