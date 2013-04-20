(Adds dropped E in Heleen Mees's name in paragraph 15)
* Young consumers key to China's macroeconomic rebalancing
act
* Post-'80s generation far more spendthrift than their
parents
* Consumer trend shifting westward, to China's interior
cities
* Follows trend of manufacturing relocating to interior
* Foreign brands focus on China's rapidly growing 3rd tier
cities
By Melanie Lee
ZHENGZHOU/CHONGQING, China, April 19 Wearing a
floral brocade cardigan and toting a Huawei smartphone, Guo
Qian, 22, gushes over her latest purchases on Taobao, China's
largest e-commerce platform. As an administrative worker, Guo
makes only 3,000 yuan a month and spends most of it.
Not only does she spend nearly all of her own money, Guo
also fritters away most of her father's 1,000 yuan monthly
pension on trinkets and clothes on Taobao. "Sometimes I feel
guilty using his money, so I buy him some clothes."
Guo, a Zhengzhou native, already owns an apartment - her
parents helped finance the purchase last year - and is on the
upward climb to join China's burgeoning middle class.
As Beijing tries to engineer a crucial macroeconomic shift--
toward more consumption and less investment, the crucial
"rebalancing" China's new leadership is committed to, and the
rest of the world is counting on -- it is young consumers like
Guo Qian who may hold the key to the transition.
Raised in an era of unprecedented prosperity, Guo, like many
other members of what is known as the `post-80s' generation
(anyone born after 1980) has a very different answer than her
parents when it comes to a central economic question: whether to
spend the money she has, or save it?
"I don't save at all," she told Reuters. " Why should I?"
Her "spend it if you've got it" attitude, some economists
argue, may help unlock the surge in consumption that China
urgently needs to rebalance its economy over the next decade,
ending an era of lopsided, investment driven growth.
"This 18-35 group, for a variety of reasons, are much more
optimistic and more open to risk, because they haven't yet
experienced bad times at all," says Benjamin Cavender associate
principal analyst with China Market Research. "They tend to have
high disposable income relative to their earning power, and they
tend not to be saving heavily."
This generational change in mindset, harnessed to the sheer
number of people growing more prosperous in once poor provinces
throughout the country - such as Guo's native Henan - is
recasting China's economic landscape: both the composition of
growth, and its geography, are about to change significantly.
GO WEST YOUNG PEOPLE
Today, cities along China's eastern seaboard account for
about 35 per cent of China's annual 18 trillion yuan retail
spending. This reflects the extent to which cities such as
Shanghai and Guangdong have prospered compared to the rest of
the country since China's economic opening 30 years ago.
Surging income growth in China's interior - as companies
shift manufacturing capacity away from the east, in search of
less expensive labor and new markets - is shifting the economic
balance of power in China.
"(There) will still be growth along the (east) coast. But
it's in the first band of inland provinces - Jiangxi, Henan,
Anhui-- where you will see more significant growth in the
consuming class," said Jeff Walters, Beijing-based managing
director at the Boston Consulting Group.
"If you look at the coming years, you have a lot of
consumers whose incomes are rising, and they are just
about to cross the threshold into those levels of income where
households are going to become more comfortable spending more."
The emerging comfort zone has important macroeconomic
implications. Today, China's household savings rate is around 28
percent, among the highest in the world. Most economists blame a
patchy, still-under-construction social safety net for keeping
savings rates high and consumption low.
But continued strong wage growth is prompting Chinese
households to loosen the reins on spending. In urban areas,
average total income per capita has grown nearly 30 percent
since the end of 2010 while disposable income per capita has
also risen about 30 percent. Heleen Mees, an economics professor
at New York University, forecasts the household savings rate
will fall from to 24 percent by 2020.
WHERE THE GROWTH IS
The newly emerging economic landscape is most visible in
Henan, the country's third-most populous province, where bucolic
pastures have long since given way to crowded cities and
construction cranes.
The province grew by 11.6 per cent in 2011, in part due to a
huge inflow of foreign direct investment. According to a report
by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the province is now home to
three of the fastest growing cities in China - Zhengzhou,
Jiaozuo and Xinxiang.
Across China, the labor market has been steadily tightening,
in part because China's aging population is reducing the number
of working age employees. In 2012, the number actually fell for
the first time since China opened its economy more than 30 years
ago.
In response, companies, both foreign and domestic, have been
moving a massive amount of manufacturing capacity from the east
to western and interior cities like Zhengzhou, taking advantage
of lower labor costs and government tax incentives.
In Zhengzhou, the resulting jobs boom has lured nearly three
million new residents to the city over the last decade - the
overall population is now nine million - the vast majority
coming from the countryside for the first time.
Partly as a result, by 2020 there will be nearly twice as
many urban middle class and affluent households - defined as
those making 75,000 yuan ($12,000) or more annually - in Henan
than there are today in Shanghai, according to a Reuters
calculation based on figures provided by the Boston Consulting
Group (BCG).
"Provinces like Henan have a big population base, and on top
of that, the people are becoming richer and richer at a faster
pace," said Louise Liu, deputy director of EIU's Access
China and co-author of a 2010 report on China's fastest-growing
cities.
Chongqing, Hunan, Hebei, Anhui will also experience a boom
in urban middle class and affluent households, with their
numbers growing to about the size of Shanghai's currently,
according to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group.
Not only are those regions now growing more briskly than
cities in the east, the behavior of consumers, market
researchers say, is changing across provinces in China's
heartland for concrete economic reasons.
Disposable incomes tend to be higher in places such as
Zhengzhou and Chongqing, even if wages are slightly lower than
they are in Beijing and Shanghai. A big part of the reason: for
all the talk about a real estate bubble in China, apartments are
much more affordable in smaller cities throughout China's
interior.
Guo already has her apartment, and she plans to buy another
one with her boyfriend in two years.
"Lower housing and other costs in smaller cities mean
households have more left over after basic living expenses to
spend on discretionary items," said BCG's Walters. "This is a
key reason why the lower-tier consumer who just crossed the
middle class threshold tends to be more secure and willing to
spend than their higher tier city counterparts."
NO LONGER A SAVINGS MINDSET
Economists who believe China's rebalancing is underway say
population trends and income growth are only part of what will
trigger a sustained increase in consumption's share of the
overall economy. Rising disposable incomes coincide with a
change in psychology among younger consumers - a shift that
means when it comes to money and spending they are decidedly not
their parents.
"We don't have that mindset to save all our money and worry
about what will happen in the future," said Han Lingxiao, a law
student in Jiaozuo city, 90 kms (54 miles) from Zhengzhou. "We
are more focused on how to improve our lives now."
Han moved from a poor farming county near Jiaozuo to study
law at a city university. She says her younger brother who is
only 12 will also follow in her footsteps and move to the city.
For younger consumers like Han, three decades of steady
economic growth means that "perpetual optimism is the driver,"
said Ling Hai, China general manager for Mastercard.
"They will not save as their parents have, and they will start
to use tomorrow's money."
To be sure, a major economic shock of the sort that derailed
the U.S. consumer in 2008-2009, could similarly undercut
China's. But absent that, many economists and market researchers
now believe the shift in attitudes toward consumption will prove
to be durable, even if the economy slows.
"China is fueled by a belief that tomorrow is going to be
better than today," said Tom Doctoroff, Asia Pacific head of
advertising firm JWT and author of "Billions: Selling to the New
Chinese Consumer."
That psychology is evident in the evolving tastes of
consumers. Like so many of their counterparts in the developed
world, young Chinese, whether in Shanghai or Zhengzhou, now
regard brands as investments reflecting their status in society,
Doctoroff said.
BRANDS BETTING ON MIDDLE CLASS
Not surprisingly, with so many of those younger consumers
located in smaller, more far flung cities, domestic and foreign
consumer goods companies are making substantial bets on the
anticipated surge in consumption.
L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics company, forecasts
that China's middle class will expand by 260 million people by
2020, with smaller interior cities leading the growth.
"Tier three cities are really important for us. They're
growing really fast and are a way for us to reach this soaring
middle class," said Stephane Rinderknech, Vice President of
L'Oreal's luxury division in China at a press conference
recently.
Sportswear maker Adidas has already doubled its
lower-tier city presence over the past two years as part of a
plan to expand into 1,400 cities by 2015. And Starbucks
will increase the number of its stores outside wealthy cities
like Beijing and Shanghai by 20 to 30 per cent over the next few
years.
Ou Ye, 23, is precisely the type of consumer all three of
those companies want to attract. The former model turned
schoolteacher lives in Chongqing, a massive city in southwestern
China and one of the places where the emerging consumer class is
expanding most rapidly.
Wearing a fuchsia coat and black suede boots, Ou says she
spends upwards of 70 percent of her 4,000 yuan per month ($640)
teacher's salary on clothes. Her favorite brands, she says, are
Hennes & Mauritz and Shanghai-based Lulualways. She
picks up new fashion trends off the Internet.
"I used to make my decisions purely based on designs, now I
think about quality. If something is more expensive but has
better quality, I will buy it," Ou said.
Back in Jiaozou city, Jiang Xiao, a fellow law student and
friend of Han Lingxiao's, expresses another sentiment that
consumer goods makers - not to mention economists worried about
China's rebalancing - love to hear. "My parents and
grandparents," she said, "believe whatever you earned is
whatever you saved. But not our generation. We are more Western
in our consumption style."
($1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Bill Powell and Bill
Tarrant)