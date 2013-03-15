* Apple, Volkswagen criticised by top TV show
* Chinese firms have also been targeted in the past
* Official TV expose can have big impact in China market
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 15 Technology giant Apple Inc
and car maker Volkswagen AG were singled
out by state-run China Central Television (CCTV) in its annual
corporate malpractice expose.
On its "3.15" investigative special aired late on Friday,
CCTV said that Chinese customers were not given the same
post-sales service from Apple as it gave to users in other
markets.
The report also said that the direct shift gearbox(DSG)
transmission, a long-standing issue for Volkswagen, was causing
cars to speed up or slow down during driving.
Volkswagen, which plans to almost double production capacity
in China to 4 million cars in the next five years, promised
action in response to the "3:15" show, whose name refers to the
date of World Consumer Rights Day.
"We take this report very seriously and we will quickly make
contact with our consumers to resolve the issue," it said on its
official Chinese Weibo microblog.
Apple officials in China and Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino, California, were not immediately available for
comment.
The television show has named and shamed a number of
prominent Western companies in the past, hitting the sales and
stocks of its targets in a retail market that is forecast to be
the world's largest in three years.
Last year "3:15", one of the most widely watched in China,
singled out fast food giant McDonald's Corp and French
hypermarket chain Carrefour SA for food safety
violations.
The companies were forced to apologise and their shares
slumped as China's army of half a billion microbloggers
unleashed their anger online.
U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Korea's Kunho
Tire Co Inc have also previously been blasted by
state TV on Consumer Rights Day.
SAFETY CONCERNS
In December, a separate state television report triggered a
food safety scare at Yum Brands Inc. restaurants,
cutting its China same-restaurant sales by 20 percent in January
and February.
Chinese companies have also not been spared.
Public concern about food safety, pollution and corporate
corruption has intensified over the last few years, after state
media exposed malpractice at local firms including web search
engine Baidu Inc and milk producer Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group Co.
"These TV exposes create the impression that you can't trust
that brand," said Torsten Stocker, head of Greater China
consumer practice at Monitor Deloitte. "If there's some smoke
then maybe there's much bigger fire."
In a bid to pre-empt any negative publicity on Consumer
Rights Day, some companies launched customer-friendly promotions
ahead of the TV show. McDonald's will give out free breakfasts
on Monday and Wal-mart launched an "adopt-a-tree" campaign.