HONG KONG, Sept 12 Chinese consumer companies
have launched nearly $485 million worth of IPOs in recent days
in Hong Kong, a rare sign of confidence after nearly seven weeks
of no deals, but investors remain cautious as global markets
lose further ground.
Tea maker Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and Xiao Nan Guo
Restaurants Holdings Ltd launched initial public
offerings on Monday, following shoemaker and retailer Hongguo
International Holdings Ltd , which began its roadshow
on Friday.
The deals will the first to price after a lull in recent
weeks, but with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropping
more than 4 percent on Monday, the outlook for successful
listings remains grim. They will also test demand ahead of $5.5
billion of offerings from Citic Securities Co Ltd
and construction machinery company Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
in coming days.
"It's not a good time for investors to be buying into IPOs,"
said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Prudential Brokerage in
Hong Kong. "The market is not doing well at the moment, so maybe
some IPOs won't list successfully. Maybe in the fourth quarter."
Companies have raised $16.41 billion through IPOs in Hong
Kong since the beginning of the year, Thomson Reuters data
shows. But activity in the territory, the world's top IPO
destination for two years running, has ground to a halt with no
deals since late July.
Despite the cautious outlook, Cheung said Hongguo and other
consumer-oriented companies stood a better chance of weathering
the storm in equity markets since people in China "have more
money and are willing to spend more on leisure products".
Hongguo could raise up to $208 million for takeovers, and to
fund expansion of its retail outlets and factories, while Tenfu
is seeking up to $192 million to expand its sales network and
open new stores, according to terms of the IPO seen by Reuters.
Xiao Nan Guo, which operates 51 restaurants in China and
Hong Kong, could raise as much a $95 million as it seeks to open
26 new restaurants in 2012 and 33 in 2013, according to a
securities filing.
Hongguo is expected to begin trading on Sept. 23, while
Tenfu is slated to debut on Sept. 26 and Xiao Nan Guo on Sept.
28.
Citigroup Inc and DBS Asia Capital are joint
bookrunners for the Hongguo offering, while Credit Suisse Group
AG , China International Capital Corp (CICC) and
Polaris Securities Co Ltd are handling the Tenfu IPO.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole
global coordinator for the Xiao Nan Guo deal, with Standard
Chartered Plc helping to manage the offering.
