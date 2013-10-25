By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's top legal body has
strengthened consumer rights in the country after it revised the
nation's Consumer Protection Law on Friday, the first major
overhaul in two decades.
The revisions increase consumer powers, add rules for the
booming Internet shopping sector and stiffen punishments for
businesses that mislead shoppers.
Chinese regulators have been cracking down on real or
perceived corporate wrongdoing, with domestic and international
infant formula makers and drugmakers particularly coming under
the spotlight this year.
Global firms like Apple Inc and Starbucks Corp
have also been getting caught in the glare, while South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's
largest smartphone maker, had to apologise to Chinese customers
on Thursday after a broadcast on China Central Television
criticised company repair policies.
China is also trying to stimulate domestic consumer spending
as it attempts to transition from an investment-led economy to a
more consumption-driven model. But domestic consumers are often
wary of product safety and quality, with 3.8 billion yuan
($624.79 million) worth of poor quality goods sold in China
between 2010 and 2012, according to the State Administration for
Industry and Commerce (SAIC).
"Strengthening consumer confidence will benefit the whole
nation's economic development and boost domestic demand," Jia
Dongming, director of the civil law working committee under
China's Standing Committee, said at a press briefing to announce
the changes to the law.
The amendments to the 1993 law include increasing
compensation for consumers and raising fines for retailers who
violate the law, including in cases where faulty products lead
to consumers being harmed or killed. Compensation rose from
equalling the amount of damages to three times the amount.
China will also strengthen the role of the China Consumers'
Association, which will be able to represent groups of consumers
in any wider class actions against retailers.
Officials also stressed the growing importance of protecting
consumers in China's booming online shopping sector, which has
expanded rapidly with the rise of market leader Alibaba's
Taobao, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Yihaodian and 360Buy.com.
Internet sales have risen almost 50-fold since 2006 to hit
1.3 trillion yuan ($213.75 billion) in 2012, according to Jia,
while analysts predict e-commerce will account for a fifth of
total retail sales in China within five years.
The law will make it easier for consumers to return goods
bought online, while sellers will bear the burden of proof in
any disputes. Online retailers will also have to meet strict
privacy requirements, including requesting users' permission to
use any personal data.
"The make-up and challenges of the consumer sector has
completely changed and so the law has had to adapt for the
times," said Jia.