SHANGHAI, March 13 From cut-price apple pies to
free iPads, companies in China are transforming Sunday's dreaded
consumer rights day into a shopping frenzy, to blunt the impact
of being named and shamed in state broadcaster CCTV's annual
expose.
McDonald's Corp is discounting pies three years
after food safety lapses made it a one-time target of the
broadcaster's "3.15" show, while e-commerce giant JD.com Inc
is giving away tablet computers over four days of "crazy
sales" ending Sunday.
"Companies are being preemptive, making consumer day a
positive story," said James Feldkamp, chief executive officer of
consumer watchdog MingJian. "If you're going to be a target, at
least you're already doing something to balance it out."
The investigative news show, broadcast every World Consumer
Rights Day, is in tune with a government drive to boost consumer
protection laws and toughen punishments for misleading shoppers.
Violations of consumer trust can go viral online in China,
especially in sensitive sectors such as food, cars and make-up.
The 3.15 show drew a rare apology from Apple Inc in
2013 after criticising the iPad maker's customer service, and
levelled a similar charge at camera manufacturer Nikon Corp
last year. Similar broadcasts have dragged down China
sales at McDonald's and KFC parent Yum Brands Inc.
Such is the show's impact that in recent years firms have
increasingly prepared for shocks by buttering up consumers.
APPLE "PI" DAY
Ahead of this year's March 15, former target Wal-Mart Stores
Inc has deals on electronics and cosmetics on its online
supermarket Yihaodian, and a "say no to fakes" campaign echoing
government calls to outlaw counterfeit goods. Dealers of fellow
victim Volkswagen AG also have 3.15 discounts.
Not all campaigns are explicitly linked to the day. Online
retail giant Suning Commerce Group is giving away 30
million cartons of milk, yoghurt and other dairy products for as
little as 20 cents each over five days ending on Saturday.
At McDonald's, the apple pie price cut over Saturday and
Sunday is touted as a "3.14" event - a play on the mathematical
number "pi". The fast food chain, which gave away 1 million free
breakfast McMuffins in China around the same time two years ago,
said its pie promotion was in no way linked to 3.15.
JD.com and Volkswagen declined to comment. Suning did not
respond to emails seeking comment.
COMPANIES ON EDGE
The 3.15 show, similar to CBS network's "60 Minutes" in the
United States, may have lost some of its appeal as younger
viewers turn to foreign dramas online. Some have even turned to
social media to defend targeted firms.
But that does not stop it being feared. People close to CCTV
as well as "firefighters" helping firms respond to being
targeted said some companies were given advance warning, while
others had to scramble to respond after seeing their firm named
for the first time on the late-night show.
"Speaking for Wal-Mart, we will watch the show. I am certain
every company who services customers will do so," said Raymond
Bracy, head of corporate affairs at Walmart China.
The plethora of cut-price offers, however, may dampen the
impact on targeted firms among consumers busy snapping up deals.
"It's a carnival for shopping online and I've bought a few
things," said Zhang Dasu, a 22-year-old from Shanghai. "I may be
too tired to stay up to midnight to watch the show, though."
