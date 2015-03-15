* Chinese annual TV consumer expose criticises VW and Nissan
* Daimler's Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover also hit
* Annual expose show can dent reputation and sales
By Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, March 15 Carmakers including
Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Daimler AG were scrambling late on Sunday after
China's annual consumer rights day TV show said the firms
oversold repairs and spare parts to drivers.
The annual "3.15" investigative special on China Central
Television (CCTV), similar to the CBS network's "60 Minutes" in
the United States, also criticised Jaguar Land Rover
for gearbox problems in some cars.
China is the world's top auto market, and media criticism
can dent reputations and drag on sales. iPhone maker Apple Inc
made a rare apology in 2013 after criticism on the show
of its after-sales service.
German carmaker Volkswagen, a target two years ago, was
further criticised in an article before the show for its
handling of a recall of its Sagitar model car.
"We have paid close attention to CCTV reporting ... and we
sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our
customers," said Volkswagen China spokeswoman Larissa Braun.
Nissan's China joint venture said it would set up a team to
investigate the allegations and strengthen the regulation of its
service teams, according to a statement on its official
microblog. Daimler declined immediate comment.
Land Rover apologised to its customers on its official
microblog and said it was working to resolve the issue.
Multinational firms and their public relations teams often
scramble to respond to the allegations after seeing their
company named and shamed for the first time on the night itself.
PIG BLOOD
The popular show, which singled out camera maker Nikon Corp
last year, also said fast food chain Xiabuxiabu
had used pig's blood as a cheaper substitute for
duck's blood - a popular hotpot delicacy.
The firm said in a statement it would investigate the
allegations and suspend sales of duck blood products.
Fast-food outlet McDonald's Corp, supermarket chain
Carrefour SA and home products firm Procter & Gamble
Co have also previously come under the show's spotlight.
Some firms have pushed out cut-price deals to consumers in
the run-up the event to win over consumers in case they are
targeted on the show.
CCTV itself has come under fire in China over the last
couple of years, with some consumers rushing to defend its
targets or simply changing channel.
But marketing experts said that without damage control the
impact of such shows in China could damage companies severely.
"The 3.15 show still packs a punch to the firms targeted,
and a poor or flippant response from a targeted company can
evoke consumer outrage," said James Feldkamp, chief executive
officer of consumer watchdog MingJian.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong; Additional
reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)