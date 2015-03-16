* Chinese annual TV consumer expose criticises VW and Nissan
* Daimler's Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover also hit
* Annual expose show can dent reputation and sales
By Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, March 15 Car makers, including
Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co and Daimler
AG's Mercedes Benz, said they are probing allegations
aired late on Sunday by Chinese state TV that the firms oversold
repairs and spare parts to drivers.
The annual "3.15" consumer rights day investigative special,
similar to CBS network's "60 Minutes" in the United States, also
criticised Jaguar Land Rover for gearbox problems in
some cars.
China is the world's top auto market, and media criticism
can dent reputations and drag on sales. iPhone maker Apple Inc
made a rare apology in 2013 after criticism on the show
of its after-sales service.
Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover are already being probed by
China for possible anti-competitive behaviour. The Chinese
venture of German car maker Volkswagen was fined last year for
price-fixing.
Volkswagen, a target two years ago of the China Central
Television (CCTV) show, was also criticised in an article ahead
of the programme for its handling of a recall of its Sagitar
model car.
"We have paid close attention to CCTV reporting ... and we
sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our
customers," said Volkswagen China spokeswoman Larissa Braun.
Nissan's China joint venture said it would set up a team to
investigate the allegations and strengthen regulation of its
service teams, according to a statement on its official
microblog.
Mercedes Benz said it would launch a probe and urged dealers
to reform their behaviour. Land Rover apologised to its
customers on its official microblog and said it was working to
resolve the issue.
PIG'S BLOOD
The popular show, which singled out camera maker Nikon Corp
last year, also said fast food chain Xiabuxiabu
had used pig's blood as a cheaper substitute for
duck's blood - a popular hotpot delicacy.
The firm said in a statement it would investigate the
allegations and suspend sales of duck blood products.
Fast-food outlet McDonald's Corp, supermarket chain
Carrefour SA and home products firm Procter & Gamble
Co have also previously come under the show's spotlight.
Some firms have pushed out cut-price deals to consumers in
the run-up the event to win over consumers in case they are
targeted on the show.
CCTV itself has come under fire in China over the last
couple of years, with some consumers rushing to defend its
targets or simply changing channels.
But marketing experts said that without damage control the
impact of such shows in China could damage companies severely.
"The 3.15 show still packs a punch to the firms targeted,
and a poor or flippant response from a targeted company can
evoke consumer outrage," said James Feldkamp, chief executive
officer of consumer watchdog MingJian.
