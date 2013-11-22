* Private investors can establish consumer finance companies

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's banking regulator expanded a pilot program for the establishment of consumer finance companies on Friday, part of a broader effort to liberalise its financial system and promote a greater role for consumption in driving economic growth.

The new rules from the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) allow private investors to establish consumer finance companies for the first time. The expansion follows a directive in July from the State Council, China's cabinet, to encourage private capital to invest in consumer finance.

The move to permit private investment in consumer finance is part of a broader push to bring private capital into China's banking system. In August China's cabinet unveiled plans to set up more private banks to boost financial support for cash-starved smaller firms.

CBRC's initial consumer finance pilot was launched in 2009 in Beijing, Shanghai, and two other cities, with a single finance company permitted in each city. It was expanded in September to ten additional cities, including Chongqing, Nanjing, Guangzhou, and Qingdao.

Under the latest expansion, participating cities will each be permitted to host up to 12 companies, with the CBRC responsible for approving applications. The rules were posted on CBRC's website, www.cbrc.gov.cn/.

Economists say China needs to rebalance its economy towards consumption and away from investment in order to foster sustainable growth. The contribution made by investment to GDP growth in the first nine months of 2013 was 4.3 percentage points, compared to 3.5 percentage points by consumption, the statistics bureau said last month.

While the initial pilot was limited to financial institutions, the new rules also allow Chinese non-financial firms, including private firms, to participate.

Foreign financial institutions are also permitted, but foreign non-financial firms remain barred. "Qualified" financial firms from Hong Kong and Macao are permitted, the rules say.

The rules also open the way for more diverse shareholding structures by decreasing the minimum equity stake that must be held by the largest shareholder from 50 percent to 30 percent.

