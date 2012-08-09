BEIJING Aug 9 Chinese companies will subsidise
purchases of kitchen appliances from Friday in a trial aimed at
boosting domestic consumption, an industry body said, the latest
step to lift China's economy which is mired in its worst
slowdown in three years.
Shoppers buying home appliances including microwave ovens,
electric cookers, electric fans and extraction fans will be
subsidised by as much as 10 percent of the sales price, the
China Household Electrical Appliances Association said.
"The scheme is aimed at benefitting consumers and
stimulating market demand," a statement published on the
association's website (www.cheaa.org) said on Thursday.
The subsidies will come from funds set up by producers and
retailers of kitchen appliances, and will be reviewed in 40
days, the statement said. GOME Electrical Appliances
and Dazhong Electronics are among companies involved in the
scheme.
The industry body did not say how much the pilot scheme
would cost or where it would be implemented.
The private-sector plan mirrors one run by the government,
which has earmarked 26.5 billion yuan ($4.17 billion) in
subsidies for energy-saving home appliances.
In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in late
2008, Beijing rolled out policies to boost home appliance
sales. Those schemes ended in 2011, denting sales and creating a
buildup in inventory of air conditioners.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy was driven by
domestic spending in the first-half of the year. But retail
spending was still not strong enough, leaving China's economic
growth at a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter.
($1 = 6.3615 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jeremy
