By Andy Home
LONDON, June 26 China has imported 1.4 million
tonnes of refined copper so far this year.
That may represent a decline of 12 percent, or around
200,000 tonnes, from last year's equivalent level. But last year
was one of all-time record imports. And 1.4 million tonnes is
still a whole lot of metal.
China, in other words, remains the single most important
influence on physical refined copper flows, although that
doesn't make interpreting those flows any easier.
Copper for collateral financing is a much diminished trade
after the Qingdao port scandal but it is still a driver of
imports, blurring the lines between financial and manufacturing
demand.
Then there is the "normal" stocking and destocking cycle in
China's copper manufacturing chain coupled with "normal" buyer
switching between term and spot purchases.
And last but by no means least is the fact that China's pull
on refined copper from the rest of the world is being eclipsed
by its pull on copper raw materials.
Imports of copper concentrates have been trending sharply
higher over the last couple of years thanks to much improved
global mine supply.
The more raw materials China processes itself, the less
copper it theoretically needs in the form of refined metal. For
this reason many analysts suspect this year's decline in refined
copper imports may be the start of a structural change in trade
patterns.
But what about scrap, the third often overlooked component
of China's copper import appetite?
Because while copper concentrate imports are booming, those
of secondary metal appear already to be in long-term decline.
Why? And what does it say about China's overall copper
appetite?
*******************************************************
Graphic on China's trade in refined copper:
link.reuters.com/kap94w
Graphic on China's imports of copper concentrates and scrap:
link.reuters.com/jap94w
*******************************************************
LONG-TERM DECLINE
China's copper scrap imports have been steadily falling
since 2012.
The country sucked in 4.9 million tonnes from the rest of
the world that year. Imports then fell to 4.4 million tonnes in
2013 and to 3.9 million tonnes in 2014.
And they are still falling. The tally over January-May this
year was 1.4 million tonnes, down 8 percent on last year.
Indeed, you'd have to go all the way back to 2003 to find
such a low import figure for the first five months of any year.
These figures, by the way, denote the bulk weight of imports
since China's customs department does not break down the metal
content of the scrap.
Scrap of course sits in its own microcosm of supply and
demand drivers with supply being sensitive both to price and to
the health of global manufacturing.
Simply put, the more the world's factories produce, the more
scrap is generated in the supply chain. It's noticeable, for
example, that China's copper scrap imports slumped in 2009 as
manufacturing activity just about everywhere contracted in the
wake of the Global Financial Crisis.
And it's fair to say that the world's factories have been
humming along in relatively low gear for the last year or so.
The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) reckons global scrap
use fell around 2.6 percent last year to 8.3 million tonnes.
Moreover, the scrap supply chain is itself changing,
reflecting the increased generation of complex electronic scrap
and the resulting entry of new players in the e-scrap business.
However, such supply-side drivers do not fully explain why
China, the world's largest purchaser of scrap, is taking ever
less material.
PEAK SCRAP?
Rather, something is changing within China in terms of how
scrap is used, according to a paper presented at last month's
Metal Bulletin Copper Recycling conference by Carlos Risapatron,
ICSG director.
To understand what exactly means understanding how scrap
enters the copper supply chain, both in China and everywhere
else.
It does so in two ways.
The first is as a raw material for transformation into
refined copper by secondary processors. Scrap's contribution to
supply in this way is significant, accounting for around 17
percent of global refined copper production last year.
The second way scrap interacts with copper's broader
supply-demand dynamics, though, is less intuitive. Direct melt
scrap is used by copper fabricators as a relatively low-priced
raw material to blend with refined metal to make copper
products. It won't work for high-purity end-products but it does
just fine for many other applications such as wire rod and
alloys.
And it's this category of scrap usage that is undergoing
fundamental shifts in China, according to Risapatron.
Indeed, the ICSG estimates that China's direct melt scrap
usage fell to around 550,000 tonnes last year from 1.2 million
tonnes in 2012.
More scrap is still being used by refiners but the drag from
the fabricator sector means that China's overall copper scrap
usage may well have peaked in 2011.
In part this is down to a longer-term technology-driven
transformation, namely a new generation of wire rod plants that
don't use scrap as an input.
But in part it's also the flip side to China's booming
imports of copper concentrates.
COMPLETING THE CIRCLE
More concentrates plus more Chinese refining capacity means
more domestically-produced refined metal.
And cheaper refined metal, all of it on the doorstep of
China's fabricating sector, has incentivised many fabricators to
prefer refined metal over direct melt scrap.
This change of fabricator behaviour is a global one, the
ICSG estimating that direct melt scrap use fell to 4.4 million
tonnes last year from 4.7 in 2013.
But the change is more pronounced in China, simply because
more smelting and refining capacity has been built out there
than anywhere else in the last few years.
As such, China's dwindling scrap intake from the rest of the
world can be seen as just another bearish manifestation of a
market that has moved from chronic mine famine to current feast,
however temporary that may prove to be.
But the net result is not bearish at all, since it means
heightened demand for refined metal in China.
This missing link in the overall supply chain may help
explain why there is incipient tightness in the Chinese copper
market even though domestic production is
rising, imports are still running strong and real demand is
doing not much more than stuttering along, by China's recent
standards at least.
Moreover, as long as scrap imports maintain their downwards
trajectory, the displaced demand for copper in refined form may
act as a powerful counterweight to any expected structural
decline in refined imports.
Scrap may be a diminishing part of China's overall copper
picture, but that doesn't make it any less significant in terms
of understanding the broader dynamics of China's place in the
global copper market.
