* Barclays, ANZ, Natixis flag improving copper outlook
* China SRB buys suggest demand pick up in 3 to 6 mths
-Natixis
* Standard Bank, China traders still wary on downside
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Copper prices may be set for
recovery over the next six weeks after signs that top consumer
China's economy picked up in October, with several banks
flagging bullish price prospects from current levels.
Barclays, ANZ and Natixis have all noted improvements in
copper's fundamental picture in the past week that have the
potential to spur price gains in the short- to medium-term.
"Chinese activity and trade data ... were a bit stronger
than expected so it does appear as if the phase of weaker
Chinese data has come to an end," said Kevin Norrish, a
commodities analyst with Barclays in London.
"Although there may not be a massive rebound, we expect that
in its own right it will strengthen sentiment towards copper
enough to give it a reasonable close into year end, especially
compared to other metals."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,677.50 on Wednesday after bouncing from
two-month lows of $7,506 hit last week. A liquidity-driven rally
that pushed up prices nearly 10 percent in September has all but
petered out, with copper up just one percent on the year.
Figures this past week support the view that a long slide in
China's economic growth may have ended, analysts say.
China's trade surplus ballooned to its biggest in 45 months
last month, with export growth at a five-month high while power
consumption, a proxy for economic activity, rose an annual 6.1
percent, reversing a downside trend from September.
China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for
40 percent of refined demand last year. Consumption growth of 5
percent is expected to pick up to 5.5 percent in 2013,
state-backed research firm Antaike says.
Adding to the case that copper prices may have found a floor
was news last week that strategic body China's State Reserve
Bureau was offering to buy metals, Natixis said.
"(They) would be unlikely to act purely to support local
producers unless they were confident that there would be a
genuine need for the metal being stockpiled," it said.
"This ... suggests that it is part of a more comprehensive
plan that will involve a more significant expansion of
infrastructure investment and therefore stronger demand for base
metals in the months ahead," it said.
China recently gave the green light to 60 infrastructure
projects, including plans to build highways, ports and airport
runways, worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise
its economy. Many of the projects will be metals intensive.
NAYSAYERS
Still, some traders remained skeptical that a rally would
prove anything but short-lived, with stockpiles mounting in
China, a drop in imports and only a modest uptick in the
physical market.
"It's way too early to say fundamentals are improving for
now," said a trader based in Shanghai.
"Agreed that we are likely see some bounce back on short
covering here, but I'd say the surprise is more on the downside
for the rest of 2012. I think it is good to re-enter some short
positions at $7,800-$8,000," he added.
Standard Bank also flagged China's faltering construction
sector as key because manufacturing and exports amount only to a
modest portion of its overall commodity demand.
"We struggle to see construction growing at the same rate it
did between 2009 and 2012 anytime soon ... As a result, we may
not see physical buying activity in commodities with large
exposure to construction pick up substantially even if economic
growth in China improves," it said.
China's copper import growth slowed sharply to hit a
17-month low of 321,879 tonnes in October, customs data showed
on Saturday, the lowest volume in 15 months and the first annual
drop since August 2011.
Copper stocks have swollen to stand at or near record highs.
Inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange are at a six-month high of 204,995 tonnes, while bonded
stocks are close to record levels between 800,000 and 900,000
tonnes, traders said.
Still, China's thinning imports can be explained by a
week-long national holiday in October as well as a pop in
domestic production to record highs, ANZ said in a note.
"We think that the slide in prices from mid-September highs
above $8,400 has bottomed and we expect to see prices push
higher in the absence of shocks from the United States or
Europe, targeting resistance at around $7,840 in the next week
or two," it said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)