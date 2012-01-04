HONG KONG Jan 4 China's large copper smelters and global miner BHP Billiton have settled 2012 term copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $60 a tonne and 6 U.S. cents a pound, smelter sources said on Wednesday.

The TC/RCs are lower than $63.5 and 6.35 cents agreed by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold for 2012 with major Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper and Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Michael Urquhart)