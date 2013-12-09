HONG KONG Dec 9 China's large copper smelters and Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton have agreed a 41 rise in treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for term concentrate shipments in the first half of 2014, two sources at smelters said on Monday.

The agreed TC/RC are $99 per tonne and 9.9 cents per pound for term concentrate shipments in January to June 2014 versus $70 and 7 cents for shipments in July to December 2013.

Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale price, based on London Metal Exchange copper prices . Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply rises.

A BHP spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.