HONG KONG Dec 9 China's large copper smelters
and Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton have
agreed a 41 rise in treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for
term concentrate shipments in the first half of 2014, two
sources at smelters said on Monday.
The agreed TC/RC are $99 per tonne and 9.9 cents per pound
for term concentrate shipments in January to June 2014 versus
$70 and 7 cents for shipments in July to December 2013.
Global miners pay TC/RC to smelters to convert concentrate
into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the sale
price, based on London Metal Exchange copper prices
. Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate
supply rises.
A BHP spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment.