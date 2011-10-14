* Chinese buyers see Codelco offering 2012 premium at $110-$115

* China's imports demand seen strong in 2012 on lower prices

* European buyers not keen to take full 2012 deliveries - trade

By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 14 Codelco is likely to reduce its 2012 physical copper premiums for Chinese buyers by at most 5 percent, a smaller cut than it gave European clients as demand in the world's biggest consumer of the metal is expected to remain strong, traders said on Friday.

Earlier this month, trading sources said Codelco, the world's top copper producer, had offered yearly premiums of $90 a tonne over the cash London Metal Exchange copper prices to European buyers for 2012, a 9 percent cut from this year, as the spectre of recession looms over the region's economy.

By 2012, however, traders and end-users expected China's economy to continue growing, fuelling demand for the industrial metal. Weaker global demand is also likely to reduce copper prices, which would further boost Chinese consumption.

They saw the Chilean firm offering premiums of between $110 and $115 for its shipments to China, which would be at most a 5 percent cut from this year.

Chinese buyers have agreed to pay yearly premiums of $115 to Codelco for 2011 shipments, a gain of 35 percent from 2010.

"Some Chinese buyers who got 3,000 tonnes a month or 10,000 tonnes a month this year are seeking to book 10,000 tonnes a month or 20,000 tonne a month next year because they expect prices to fall," said a trader at an international firm who declined to be identified.

"With such demand, we don't expect Codelco would give a big cut to the Chinese."

Chinese buyers are expected to hold talks with Codelco in November on the 2012 premiums. Traders said all the signs so far pointed to robust demand, decreasing the likelihood of any significant reduction.

Chinese buyers need to rebuild stocks next year after those in bonded warehouses in Shanghai fell to about 200,000 tonnes currently, from over 700,000 tonnes in April, a trader said.

Beijing's policy of tightening credit to local companies is expected to keep up demand from investors who import copper for reselling in the domestic market as a way to generate cash, a client of Codelco in China added.

"The picture in China is different from Europe. Tight credits in China is expected to stay for a while," he said.

International Copper Study Group expects world apparent refined copper usage in 2012 to grow by 3.6 percent, mainly supported by a growth of 6 percent in China as the rest of the world is expected to grow by only 2 percent.

China's copper consumption may rise to 7.8-7.9 million tonnes in 2012 from 7.38 million tonnes expected this year, according to state-backed research firm Antaike.

In September, China imported 380,526 tonnes of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished copper products, the highest level since May 2010 and a gain of 3.3 percent from September 2010, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

JAPANESE SUPPLY

Another factor that may discourage Codelco from deepening its premium cuts to China is the flat rate $100 premium offered by Japan's top copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, for 2012.

"A flat premium (for 2012 shipments) is reasonable for Japanese copper because buyers' financing costs are lower than shipments from Chile," said a purchasing manager for a large copper fabricating plant which buys from Japanese smelters, but not Codelco.

Codelco, however, risked losing customers if it set the premium at $115, while prices are expected to fall in the next year, traders said.

"If they're considering trying at $115 they're going to walk away empty handed. At the moment, spot premiums are said to be $150, but $130-140 is where business is being done. The trouble is, seven months of the year, the premiums have been flat," a London-based physical trader said.

"The Chinese guys are the same as the European guys, they'll be holding off to see how the economic situation plays out and end up looking to get a lot on the spot market," he said.

Traders said some European customers were not keen to take full deliveries under their contracts with Codelco in 2012 because of worries over weak demand. They said European buyers considered the $90 premium expensive, compared to the current levels of between $45 and $50.

"So the situation is sit and wait for a while. Probably the first deals will start to conclude during second week of November," a Chilean merchant said, referring to the European buyers. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)