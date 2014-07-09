BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
* Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
HONG KONG, July 9 Chile's Codelco has asked certain buyers of refined copper in China to cancel some term shipments scheduled for delivery in the second half of the year as the firm processes less ores from a new mine, three sources said.
The state-owned miner, also the world's top producer of copper, is likely to cancel a total of around 10,000 tonnes, said a source who is familiar with Codelco's operations.
That would be about 3 percent of the firm's 2014 contracted term shipments to China, Codelco's biggest customer and the world's top copper consumer.
The miner has already cancelled more than 7,000 tonnes so far, said the source, who did not want to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Additional reporting by the Santiago bureau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.