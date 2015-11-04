* Spot TC/RC at about $108/T, 10.8 cents/lb - sources
* Strong spot rates may help smelters on term talks
* Term talks to start in mid-November
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Nov 4 Spot treatment and refining
charges that Chinese copper smelters receive for processing raw
material concentrate imports have risen 10 percent in two months
to hit a seven-month high, as many smelters cut purchases prior
to talks on term shipments.
Strong spot rates could help smelters receive higher charges
for the 2016 term shipments.
Spot standard copper concentrates to China traded carrying
treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of about $108 per tonne
and 10.8 cents per pound this week, the highest since April
2015, sources at smelters said.
Spot TC/RCs were at about $98-$100 and 9.8-10 cents in
September and $92-$95 and 9.2-9.5 cents in August.
TC/RCs are paid to Chinese smelters by sellers to convert
concentrate imports into refined metal and are deducted from the
smelters' purchase prices. As the supply of concentrate rises,
the demand for smelting capacity and the charges also increase,
which while boosting profits for smelters could cut earnings of
the sellers.
Supply of spot concentrates may rise next month, as some
global traders and miners try to boost revenues ahead of the
year-end, said a trader at an international trading house.
Large Chinese smelters were not keen to take spot
concentrate imports prior to talks with global miners on term
shipments in 2016, though smaller smelters were seeking spot
shipments with higher TC/RCs, the smelter sources and traders
said.
A manager at a medium-sized smelter said his firm was
seeking spot imports and asking for TC/RCs of $107-$108 and
10.7-10.8 cents.
Chinese smelters and global miners are set to start talks on
TC/RCs for term shipments in 2016 in mid-November.
Many Chinese smelters expect the global concentrate market
to have a surplus next year although some global miners have
trimmed production due to low metal prices trading not
far off six-year lows, said a manager at a state-owned smelter.
"Many estimates (by analysts) show a surplus...based on
miners' production plans," the manager said. He expects the 2016
benchmark TC/RC to rise up to $110 and 11 cents, from this
year's $107 and 10.7 cents.
Smelter executives and traders said last month the 2016
benchmark could be about $100-$110 and 10-11 cents.
Still, China's demand for concentrate imports is expected to
rise next year to cover higher metal production, meaning some
pressure on TC/RCs.
State-backed research firm Antaike expects China's refined
copper production to rise 6-7 percent to 7.87-7.94 million
tonnes in 2016. China is expected to add about 550,000 tonnes
both in smelting and refining capacity next year.
