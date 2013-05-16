* Tighter rules on hot money prompt banks to stop LCs

* Some banks only open 3-month maturity LCs

* Some term shipments may be cancelled in coming months

By Fayen Wong and Polly Yam

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 16 Some Chinese banks have stopped funding smaller copper importers, trade sources said, putting the squeeze on a billion- dollar financing play in the world's top consumer of the metal as Beijing cracks down on currency speculation.

The crimp on importers, who use the metal in trade financing, could push up supply in the international market and pressure already weak global copper prices further, though it would benefit domestic copper prices <0#SCF:>.

China's refined copper imports reached $5.42 billion in the first quarter of this year, with traders estimating that about half of the shipments were used for financing.

Several Chinese banks in Shanghai, the eastern industrial provinces of Zhejiang and Hebei and the southern province of Guangdong have stopped issuing letters of credit (LCs) to smaller firms that trade copper, the sources said.

China Construction Bank , the country's No. 2 bank, and Industrial Bank Co are among banks that have scaled back trade loans to copper, two traders said.

Beijing set new rules last week to crack down on fake trades amid signs that hot money inflows have helped push the yuan to a series of record highs in recent weeks. The rules, to take effect from June 1, require banks to tighten the management of their foreign exchange lending and types of clients that are able to access those loans.

Any trading companies whose capital flows do not match their commodity trade flows will find it difficult to get U.S. dollar LCs.

Some banks have asked clients not to open LCs in the near future if they had not booked prompt shipments, while some were only willing to issue LCs with a maturity of three months, sources said. LCs are typically one-year long.

"Some of the banks have stopped issuing dollar loans since late April because there was talk that Beijing was going to roll out measures to crack down on forex borrowing," said a Shanghai-based trader.

China Construction Bank and Industrial Bank could not be reached for comments, despite several attempts to contact them.

FATTER REWARDS

Many credit-starved firms in China have turned to importing copper since late 2011 because trade financing offered much lower interest rates than bank loans, which were also hard to obtain for private firms.

Some investors have used loans obtained from copper imports to bet on yuan appreciation or to reap fatter rewards from other sectors like property.

Firms using copper for financing purposes typically import the metal and either trade the warrants or use it as a collateral for financing deals with foreign banks, with the goods stored in bonded warehouses. Warrants are receipts for stocks issued by warehousing companies.

The repeated sale of warrants among companies means the capital flows would significantly exceed the value of physical shipments - in turn inflating China's trade value.

China ran a capital and financial account surplus of $102 billion in the first quarter, up from $20 billion in the fourth quarter last year, reflecting the heavy capital inflows.

An appreciating yuan, which is up 1.32 percent this year, makes financing trades more profitable as fewer yuan are required to repay the loans.

While trade in copper, which is most actively used for financing deals, would be the most affected from the latest curbs, other commodities which investors use as collateral for financing, such as rubber, could also be affected.

CANCELLING ORDERS

The credit squeeze has already forced some firms to cancel import plans.

"Some of our clients were unable to get LCs with one-year maturity and have cancelled their spot copper imports," a trader at an international trading firm said. An LC with shorter maturity date increases financing costs for buyers.

"We are not ruling out a possibility some may default on term shipments in coming months," said a trader at an international trading house.

There are no estimates on how much of this year's term shipments, estimated by traders at about 180,000-220,000 tonnes per month of refined copper, could potentially be affected.

Some banks had already scaled back on loans for copper financing since late last year as bulging copper inventories at Shanghai bonded warehouses, which hit a record 1 million tonnes in January, raised payment risks.

And banks in Guangdong have required importers of copper to present a buyer as a condition to issue LCs, trade sources said.

Some doubted whether the new steps will have the desired effect.

"This will have some impact on import demand in the near term but it will be hard for regulators to draw up clear rules on what qualifies as a legitimate copper trade," said a base metals analyst who did not want to be identified.

"Regulators have been trying to step up supervision on trade financing since late last year but the market has always been quick to evolve and find some loopholes in the system." (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)