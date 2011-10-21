* Sharp falls in copper prices cut scrap supply

* Smelters book less spot concentrate imports due to low TC/RCs

* TC/RCs offered for spot, standard mostly below $40/4 cents now

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Oct 21 China's copper smelters are slowing their rate of refined copper production as supplies of raw material concentrate and scrap fall, smelter sources said on Friday.

The slowing came after a fall of roughly 20 percent this month in the treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) Chinese smelters receive for converting copper concentrate imports into refined metal and domestic scrap suppliers cut their sales on low copper prices.

"It's been hard to find blister and scrap in the domestic market because prices fell and suppliers are not willing to sell. Refined production is being affected," a trading manager at a copper producer said.

Blister is smelted from concentrate and used for refined copper production.

Spot copper prices CU-1-CCNMM in China lost nearly 15 percent from a month earlier to about 53,500 yuan ($8,378) per tonne on Friday, following falls in the international market.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell nearly 16 percent from Sept 21 to $6,979 a tonne in early Asian trade on Friday.

Third month copper SCFc3 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 18 percent from Sept 21 to end Friday trade at 51,670 yuan.

Sharp falls in copper prices have kept scrap suppliers away from the market so far this month, said a copper scrap analyst in the southern province of Guangdong, the most popular destination for China's scrap imports.

"In Guangdong, (high grade) scrap prices have been offered higher than refined copper prices in Shanghai on Friday," he said.

High grade scrap typically has more than 95 percent of metal content.

The analyst said he believed scrap suppliers would increase spot sales if the price rose to above 57,000 yuan a tonne.

"The reason for the fall in (refined) output is different from September, when some smelters shut for annual maintenance," a trading manager at a large smelter said.

China's production of refined copper fell 7.5 percent in September from August after three straight months of record output as some smelters shut for maintenance.

CONCENTRATE

Low TC/RCs for spot copper concentrate imports are prompting smelters to cut purchases, smelter sources said.

"The main reason for falls in TC/RCs are strikes," the manager said.

He added that Chinese smelters were also not keen to make large purchases of spot concentrates now because copper prices were volatile.

Spot standard, clean concentrates were offered by traders to China at TC/RCs of about $40 per tonne and 4 U.S. cents per pound and the bulk of offers were below $40 and 4 cents, the sources said.

TC/RCs could be paid at near $50 and 5 cents for concentrates mixed with standard and low grades, smelter sources said.

Traders said a mine in Canada had sold a shipment of spot standard, clean concentrates at TC/RCs of below $30 and 3 cents late last week.

In late September to early October, Chinese smelters booked spot standard, clean concentrates at TC/RCs of $45-$55 and 4.5-5.5 cents.

TC/RCs are paid by overseas sellers to Chinese smelters for converting concentrate imports into refined metal and deducted from concentrate sale prices based on LME copper prices .

Lower charges, typically seen when supply falls or demand rises, cut smelters' margins.

Strikes have hit Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mines in Indonesia and Peru.

Freeport resumed pay talks on Friday with its Indonesian mine workers union in a bid to end a month-long strike as gunmen killed three people near the giant facility, the world's second largest copper mine.

Part of Chinese smelters' 2011 shipments for delivery in the second half from the world's No. 1 copper mine Escondida could be delayed to next year, after the Chilean mine, majority-owned by BHP Billiton , lifted a strike-driven force majeure in September. ($1=6.386 yuan) (Reporting by Polly Yam;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)