* Sharp falls in copper prices cut scrap supply
* Smelters book less spot concentrate imports due to low
TC/RCs
* TC/RCs offered for spot, standard mostly below $40/4 cents
now
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 21 China's copper smelters are
slowing their rate of refined copper production as supplies of
raw material concentrate and scrap fall, smelter sources said on
Friday.
The slowing came after a fall of roughly 20 percent this
month in the treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) Chinese
smelters receive for converting copper concentrate imports into
refined metal and domestic scrap suppliers cut their sales on
low copper prices.
"It's been hard to find blister and scrap in the domestic
market because prices fell and suppliers are not willing to
sell. Refined production is being affected," a trading manager
at a copper producer said.
Blister is smelted from concentrate and used for refined
copper production.
Spot copper prices CU-1-CCNMM in China lost nearly 15
percent from a month earlier to about 53,500 yuan ($8,378) per
tonne on Friday, following falls in the international market.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange fell nearly 16 percent from Sept 21 to $6,979 a tonne
in early Asian trade on Friday.
Third month copper SCFc3 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell 18 percent from Sept 21 to end Friday trade at 51,670 yuan.
Sharp falls in copper prices have kept scrap suppliers away
from the market so far this month, said a copper scrap analyst
in the southern province of Guangdong, the most popular
destination for China's scrap imports.
"In Guangdong, (high grade) scrap prices have been offered
higher than refined copper prices in Shanghai on Friday," he
said.
High grade scrap typically has more than 95 percent of metal
content.
The analyst said he believed scrap suppliers would increase
spot sales if the price rose to above 57,000 yuan a tonne.
"The reason for the fall in (refined) output is different
from September, when some smelters shut for annual maintenance,"
a trading manager at a large smelter said.
China's production of refined copper fell 7.5 percent in
September from August after three straight months of record
output as some smelters shut for maintenance.
CONCENTRATE
Low TC/RCs for spot copper concentrate imports are prompting
smelters to cut purchases, smelter sources said.
"The main reason for falls in TC/RCs are strikes," the
manager said.
He added that Chinese smelters were also not keen to make
large purchases of spot concentrates now because copper prices
were volatile.
Spot standard, clean concentrates were offered by traders to
China at TC/RCs of about $40 per tonne and 4 U.S. cents per
pound and the bulk of offers were below $40 and 4 cents, the
sources said.
TC/RCs could be paid at near $50 and 5 cents for
concentrates mixed with standard and low grades, smelter sources
said.
Traders said a mine in Canada had sold a shipment of spot
standard, clean concentrates at TC/RCs of below $30 and 3 cents
late last week.
In late September to early October, Chinese smelters booked
spot standard, clean concentrates at TC/RCs of $45-$55 and
4.5-5.5 cents.
TC/RCs are paid by overseas sellers to Chinese smelters for
converting concentrate imports into refined metal and deducted
from concentrate sale prices based on LME copper prices
.
Lower charges, typically seen when supply falls or demand
rises, cut smelters' margins.
Strikes have hit Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
mines in Indonesia and Peru.
Freeport resumed pay talks on Friday with its Indonesian
mine workers union in a bid to end a month-long strike as gunmen
killed three people near the giant facility, the world's second
largest copper mine.
Part of Chinese smelters' 2011 shipments for delivery in the
second half from the world's No. 1 copper mine Escondida could
be delayed to next year, after the Chilean mine, majority-owned
by BHP Billiton , lifted a strike-driven force
majeure in September.
($1=6.386 yuan)
(Reporting by Polly Yam;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)