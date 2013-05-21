* Domestic premiums at around 500 yuan/T over Shanghai
front-month contract
* One producer takes more than 10,000 T from spot market,
adds pressure
* Availability of bonded stocks falling
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, May 21 Premiums paid by Chinese
buyers of physical refined copper have risen to a 7-month high
after domestic producers cut output following a shortage of the
scrap used as raw material, in a development that could boost
imports.
Many fabricators held low inventories of refined copper
after an economic slowdown hit demand for their products last
year in China, the world's largest consumer of the metal, and
were ready to pay high premiums for spot metal, traders said.
"We estimate demand for refined copper has risen more than
10 percent from the same time last year," said a purchasing
manager for a large fabricator.
"But the availability has been getting lower and lower in
the previous weeks, including stocks in bonded warehouses,"
added the manager, who declined to be named, as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
The premium, or the differential between spot prices
CU-1-CCNMM and the front-month contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, has hovered this week at about 500
yuan ($81.45) a tonne.
That was the highest level since September 2012 and was
equivalent to nearly 1 percent of the contract price.
As more producers battling the scrap shortage cut output,
demand for refined copper has risen in May because fabricators
that can use both refined metal and scrap in their plants have
stepped up purchases of refined copper to replace scrap.
"It's all about scrap," said a trader with a Chinese trading
house, describing demand from fabricators. "Local production is
being affected. Demand for the metal is increasing."
Firms that have cut output because of the scrap shortage
include the country's fourth-largest producer, Yunnan Copper
, which shut a 100,000-tonne-a-year unit over the
weekend, its vice-president, Zhang Fang, said on Tuesday.
That move followed production cuts in the past month by top
producer Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd and
smaller manufacturers.
Supply of refined copper in the domestic market fell further
this week after one large producer bought more than 10,000
tonnes in the spot market to make up term shipments, traders
said.
Further narrowing supply, medium-size producer Baiyin
Nonferrous Metals delayed by a month the re-opening of its
160,000 tonne-a-year smelter after a closure for maintenance in
February. It restarted production a few days ago, a company
source said.
Stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai have fallen to
around 500,000 tonnes, their lowest level since June 2012,
traders estimated.
The stocks were estimated at about 600,000 tonnes a month
ago and about two-thirds were tied up in financial deals and
unavailable to the spot market.
Copper stocks monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange
CU-STX-SGH fell 23 percent to 190,330 tonnes last Friday, from
a multi-year high of 247,591 tonnes in March, which was the
second highest after a record 248,333 tonnes in April 2002.
Lower domestic availability and bonded stocks are prompting
fabricators to seek imports of spot refined copper.
"We placed new orders for spot metal imports for May and
June," the purchasing manager of the large fabricator said, but
gave no details of volume.
($1=6.1389 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)