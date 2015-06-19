HONG KONG, June 19 A majority shareholder in a $1.9 billion Chinese copper smelter being built in the port city of Lianyungang faces the risk of a court-ordered restructuring or bankruptcy, marking a new threat to a project still awaiting environmental approval.

The smelter, which is due to have a capacity of 800,000 tonne a year, or more than 10 percent of China's copper smelting capacity in 2015, is being built by Jiangsu Universal Copper.

The firm is majority owned by Jiangsu Tiandilong Group Co Ltd with the remainder held by firms in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Work on the smelter has proceeded slowly over the past two years and, as well as the financing it still requires, an environmental assessment report had not yet been approved, said a source with direct knowledge of the Jiangsu Universal Copper operation.

Jiangsu Tiandilong is a producer of copper rods and power cables in Yixing city in Jiangsu province and also has property and solar investments, according to the company's website.

A judge at a court in Yixing confirmed by telephone that it had accepted a filing by a branch of Bank of China in Yixing seeking a bankruptcy restructuring of Jiangsu Tiandilong.

A copy of the court document issued on June 12 was published in local media this week.

The Bank of China branch in Yixing declined to comment.

A staff member at the office of the president of Jiangsu Tinadilong said employees were not authorised to comment and calls to other officials went unanswered.

Jiangsu Universal Copper was not immediately available for comment.

According to a lawyer, a company in this situation typically submits a restructuring proposal to the court, which then decides whether the proposal is accepted or the company has to go into bankruptcy.

A restructuring of Jiangsu Tiandilong would not have a big impact on the domestic copper market, since there was already over capacity, said Yang Changhua, a senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.

Jiangsu Tiandilong produces copper rods, made from refined metal and used to manufacture power cables.

According to Yang, it had halted production at its rods plant, which has less than 200,000 tonnes of annual capacity.

Traders in Shanghai said the firm had been reducing buying of refined copper since last year. ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by the Shanghai Bureau; Editing by Ed Davies)