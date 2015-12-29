HONG KONG Dec 29 Nine large copper smelters in China have agreed to cut sales of spot metal by as much as 200,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2016 to counter low prices, an executive at one of the smelters said late Monday.

The amount is equal to about 10 percent of China's first-quarter refined copper production in 2015.

The plan to limit spot sales adds to an earlier decision by smelters to cut production next year by at least 350,000 tonnes in an effort to support prices that are troughing around six-year lows.

The agreement came after the smelters held a bi-monthly meeting in Shanghai on the weekend. The nine firms are members of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) and include Jiangxi Copper , Tongling Nonferrous Metals and Jinchuan Group.

Under the latest proposal, the smelters would place some refined metal in warehouses rather than sell it on the spot market. They would still raise cash through stock financing deals with banks, said the executive, who had direct knowledge of the meeting.

"Smelters do not want to sell at prices that are lower than their costs," said the executive, who declined to be identified due to his company's policy.

The smelters could resume sales of held-back spot copper if spot prices rose above 40,000 yuan in the domestic market, he added.

Copper fell to around six-year lows in the domestic and international markets in the second half of this year. Spot prices were around 35,900 yuan a tonne in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The smelters have also asked the government to stockpile copper to help support prices. The executive did not give any update on the state stockpiling request.

The possibility of stockpiling copper has been discussed over the past few weeks, while a programme to stockpile aluminium has also been dicussed. Industry sources have said it would be financed by commercial loans. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)