HONG KONG Dec 29 Nine large copper smelters in
China have agreed to cut sales of spot metal by as much as
200,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2016 to counter low
prices, an executive at one of the smelters said late Monday.
The amount is equal to about 10 percent of China's
first-quarter refined copper production in 2015.
The plan to limit spot sales adds to an earlier decision by
smelters to cut production next year by at least 350,000 tonnes
in an effort to support prices that are troughing around
six-year lows.
The agreement came after the smelters held a bi-monthly
meeting in Shanghai on the weekend. The nine firms are members
of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) and include Jiangxi
Copper , Tongling Nonferrous Metals
and Jinchuan Group.
Under the latest proposal, the smelters would place some
refined metal in warehouses rather than sell it on the spot
market. They would still raise cash through stock financing
deals with banks, said the executive, who had direct knowledge
of the meeting.
"Smelters do not want to sell at prices that are lower than
their costs," said the executive, who declined to be identified
due to his company's policy.
The smelters could resume sales of held-back spot copper if
spot prices rose above 40,000 yuan in the domestic market, he
added.
Copper fell to around six-year lows in the domestic
and international markets in the second half of this
year. Spot prices were around 35,900 yuan a tonne in Shanghai on
Tuesday.
The smelters have also asked the government to stockpile
copper to help support prices. The executive did not give any
update on the state stockpiling request.
The possibility of stockpiling copper has been discussed
over the past few weeks, while a programme to stockpile
aluminium has also been dicussed. Industry sources have said it
would be financed by commercial loans.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)