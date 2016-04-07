* Copper exports may rise in next few months -traders
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, April 7 China may be about to shock
the global copper market by unleashing some of its stockpiles of
the metal, which are near record highs, onto the global market.
Four traders of copper, including two from state-owned
Chinese smelters, said they expect China to raise its copper
exports - which are usually tiny - in the next few months.
China's refined copper exports averaged less than 10,000 tonnes
a month in the first two months of 2016, and around 17,000 a
month in 2015.
If higher exports materialise, they will be a major jolt to
producers and investors in the metal across the world - in
particular because it would come during what is traditionally
the strongest period of demand for copper from China, the
world's largest consumer of the metal.
It will also be a further sign that the Chinese economy is
still struggling against headwinds. Some sectors that buy copper
- such as construction and manufacturing - have been hit
especially hard in the past couple of years.
Traders and analysts in China say slowing building
construction and electronics manufacturing has stifled demand
for refined copper from the nation's massive smelting sector at
a time when the country is already swimming in the metal.
China's copper consumption has been a crucial measure of the
country's economic growth as the metal forms the essential
network of its infrastructure, carrying water, conducting
electricity and comprising the circuits in its machines.
"The situation for copper smelters in China is probably the
worst it has been in 20 years. But they won't admit it.
It wouldn't surprise me in the least (if they start exporting),"
said a source at an Asian copper producer, who declined to be
named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
Increasing Chinese exports would mark an abrupt turnaround
in global copper trade flows as China's refined copper imports
hit a record in 2015.
Any exports could deliver a major psychological blow to
market sentiment that has been buoyed lately by a more than 10
percent rally in prices since mid-January.
The outbound flow of metal would also question the wisdom of
the world's top mining companies to dial up copper production on
the assumption of strong long-term demand out of China.
In the past 20 years, copper producers around the world have
opened new mines and increased production from existing ones
because they knew that China would swallow just about any of the
metal they could produce.
This was particularly the case during the massive commercial
and residential development boom from 2005-2015 as the Chinese
government pushed more people to move from rural areas into the
cities. China now has 16 cities with more than 5 million people.
But the faltering Chinese economy has changed all that. Many
buildings, particularly in secondary cities remain empty,
meaning demand for new housing projects has plummeted.
COPPER DEMAND WEAKER THAN BEFORE
The slumping consumption comes as the surging imports of
2015 and earlier this year have left China's copper stockpiles
bulging and even the usual seasonal uptick in copper demand in
the second quarter is not likely to help the country's smelters.
"We still will see a seasonal demand rise this year, but it
is likely to be weaker than previous years," said one of the
traders at a state-owned smelter, who declined to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
China may hold more than 1 million tonnes of refined copper
stocks currently, including bonded stocks, exchange stocks and
metal held by traders and smelters, according to estimates from
He Xiaohui, an analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.
That amounts to 11 percent of China's 9.15 million tonnes of
refined copper consumption in 2015.
More than 480,000 tonnes of copper are probably stored in
bonded warehouses in Shanghai, areas where metal is stored
without being subject to customs duties, according to three
traders.
Inventories monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(ShFE) CU-STX-SGH hit a record 394,777 tonnes on March 18
though they have since dropped to 368,725 tonnes as of last
Friday.
China's smelters may also take advantage of tax rules that
would reduce their exposure to import and export levies.
At least eight large Chinese smelters are allowed to export
refined copper cathode under a tolling scheme. Under the plan,
they can import raw material copper concentrate without paying a
17 percent value-added tax as long as they export the refined
metal, at the same time avoiding a 10 percent export tax.
"The trend we've seen in other markets - where raw material
imports have been growing strongly to feed excess capacity in
other markets and subsequently export it offshore - suggests
it's a strategy that could be replicated in copper," said Daniel
Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group.
