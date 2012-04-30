* China copper smelters to export to LME over next 2 months

* Move may ease tight LME supply as stocks fall to over 3-yr low

* No export figure cited, but traders see modest volume (Adds comments, details)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, April 30 Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms will export refined copper cathodes to the London Metal Exchange warehouses over the next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.

The move could see thousands of tonnes of refined copper finding their way back to LME warehouses, boosting inventories and slashing steep premiums of spot prices over those for later deliveries.

The premiums, which shot up to near four-year highs between cash and three-month copper on Friday, means losses for Chinese smelters that receive term imports of the raw material concentrate priced on nearby LME months, and then sell refined copper later.

The premiums also dampens demand by discouraging end-users from buying spot copper.

In a statement received by Reuters late on Sunday, Jiangxi Copper International Trading Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China's top producer Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , said smelters that have agreed to deliver refined copper to the LME include members of China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) and Xiangguang Copper Co Ltd.

CSPT members and Xiangguang comprise the top 10 copper producers in China, manufacturing the bulk of the country's refined copper.

Participating firms will export "enough" refined copper to improve availability of the industrial metal in the domestic and international markets, the statement said. No figure was cited.

"Chinese trading companies and main smelters will jointly export big amounts of copper in the next two months. The copper will be seen in LME warehouses in Asia," a trade manager at Jiangxi Copper International told Reuters late on Sunday, without giving details about the volume of exports.

PERCEIVED TIGHTNESS

The exports might be enough to slow, or halt, drawdowns of LME copper stocks, said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

"But I suspect it will only be temporary and gains in LME inventories are more likely to come from material diverted on its way to China rather than coming out from Chinese smelters," he said.

Last year, China exported 156,292 tonnes of refined copper, according to customs data, just a fraction of imports that totaled more than 2.8 million tonnes.

China's refined copper exports reached 27,288 tonnes in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year ago. Imports for the period climbed 77 percent to 1.06 million tonnes.

"It certainly shows there's a lot of material around in China and potentially there's not a lot of material elsewhere, so they need to move to other parts of the world," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

"Any material coming back into LME eventually has to overwhelm the perceived tightness that's coming out of Europe and the United States."

The Chinese move comes as the amount of copper in bonded warehouses in China had soared due to weak domestic demand.

China was estimated to have near-record commercial stocks of more than 1 million tonnes of refined copper in late March. A trading manager at a large Chinese smelter estimated the stocks at about 1.4 million tonnes last week, excluding the stockpiles of the State Reserves Bureau.

In contrast, copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell to its lowest level since November 2008 on Friday, at just over 250,000 tonnes.

High cash LME prices have already prompted owners of bonded copper stocks in Shanghai to re-export some stocks in April.

The premium for cash copper against three-month delivery material MCU0-3 in the world's biggest metals marketplace soared to $149 per tonne on Friday, the highest since August 2008.

Chinese markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)