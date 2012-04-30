HONG KONG, April 30 Large Chinese copper
smelters and trading firms have agreed to deliver refined copper
cathodes to the London Metal Exchange in the next two months in
an effort to boost the availability of copper in the global
market, Jiangxi Copper International Trading Co Ltd said.
In a statement received by Reuters late Sunday, Jiangxi
Copper International, a subsidiary of China's top producer
Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , said the
smelters included members of China Smelters Purchase Team and
Xiangguang Copper Co Ltd.
The statement said the firms participating in the joint
action would export "enough" refined copper to improve
availability in the domestic and international markets. No
figure was cited.
Tightness in LME copper supply has pushed cash prices to a
steep premium over benchmark three-month futures, which is
hurting Chinese smelters, while copper stockpiles in bonded
warehouses in China have been soaring.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)