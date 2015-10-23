* State-backed research firm sees 2016 demand-growth at
4-4.5 pct
* Considering cutting 2015 demand forecast from 5.3 pct
currently
* Says production may rise up to 7 pct to 7.94 mln T in 2016
By Polly Yam
NANNING, CHINA, Oct 23 China's demand for copper
is expected to rise 4-4.5 percent in 2016, with the exact level
depending on economic growth, investment in power projects and
bank credit to small- and medium-scaled factories, said a senior
analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.
Those variables have also prompted Antaike to trim its 2015
forecast for growth in copper demand to 5.3 percent from the 6.2
percent touted at the start of the year, He Xiaohui told Reuters
on the sidelines of an industry conference in Nanning in
southwest China. He put demand at 9.18 million tonnes in 2015.
But He said the 2015 forecast could be cut further to below
5 percent in December if appetite for the metal did not show
signs of improving.
"Few people expect demand (growth) to be better next year
than this year," He said.
"Optimists say the winter is not over yet. Pessimists say it
is just the beginning."
He said bank credit to the metals sector, in particular
small- and medium-sized firms, had been tight.
Some smaller factories that use refined copper for
manufacturing of copper rods and power cables had contracted out
their orders to bigger ones or declined to take orders because
they did not have cash to buy metal, he said.
State investment in the power sector is expected to rise
next year after slowing in 2015. Still, copper is used only when
grids fund projects and place orders for power cables and wires,
He said.
China will spend at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) to
improve its power grid infrastructure over the 2015-2020 period,
which an executive at a state-owned copper producer told Reuters
could consume some 1.3 million tonnes of refined copper.
Antaike's He said copper demand could boom if funding for
power projects surged next year.
Still, he said that demand growth is expected to lag refined
copper production in China, which could cut demand for metal
imports but increase need for imports of raw material copper
concentrate.
Refined copper production may rise 6-7 percent to 7.87-7.94
million tonnes in 2016 as production at new smelters that came
onstream this year and last year rises gradually, said He.
Growth expected for this year is 7.7 percent.
China is expected to add about 550,000 tonnes both in
smelting and refining capacity next year versus 500,000 tonnes
in smelting capacity and 450,000 tonnes in refining capacity
this year.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)