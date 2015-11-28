HONG KONG Nov 28 Nine large copper producers in
China have agreed to cut refined metal production by more than
200,000 tonnes in 2016 from this year, an executive at one of
the producers said on Saturday.
The agreement followed a meeting by the producers on
Saturday morning in Shanghai to discuss coordinated output cuts
to support prices in Shanghai and the London Metal
Exchange after prices plunged to their lowest in more
than 6 years.
Zinc smelters and nickel smelters also called for production
cuts earlier this week.
The executive spoke on condition that he not be identified.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Kim Coghill)