HONG KONG Jan 6 China's state stockpiling
agency is expected to start buying up domestic copper supply
this month after local smelters urged it to intervene in order
to support prices, industry sources said.
The State Reserves Bureau has already invited at least one
large copper smelter to sell refined copper cathode in a tender,
said a source at the smelter, who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the matter. The SRB plans to buy as much as
150,000 tonnes of copper, said the source.
The tender is likely the first step in a larger stockpiling
plan. Several large copper producers wrote detailed joint
proposals to the Chinese government late last month to begin a
new stockpiling programme, a senior manager at a second large
smelter who was briefed on the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.
Smelters began calling on the SRB to intervene in late
November as prices were falling to around six-year lows on the
domestic and international markets in the
second half of 2015.
Domestic copper prices have risen more than 9 percent from
mid-November. Prices were further supported this week on
indications that the state stockpiler would purchase 100,000
tonnes out of the planned 150,000 tonnes this week, said
industry sources.
A copy of the SRB's copper tender was circulated on Chinese
social media platforms on Tuesday, but it did not include the
volumes or the prices.
The National Development and Reform Commission, which
controls the State Reserve Bureau, did not respond to questions
faxed by Reuters on Wednesday.
The copper programme follows a similar plan under
consideration to stockpile aluminium that is likely to be funded
by commercial loans.
Large Chinese copper smelters have already agreed to cut
production and reduce sales of spot metal in an effort to boost
prices.
