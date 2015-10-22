* Beijing to buy 40-50 mln T corn for stocks in 2015/16
-analysts
* That would be up to half levels in previous year
* Domestic purchases by local processors could crimp imports
By Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Oct 22 China could buy about 50-percent
less corn for state stockpiles in the 2015/16 season than the
previous year as local governments offer subsidies to encourage
processors to use more domestic grain, industry analysts said.
Increased local purchases by Chinese processors could dent
appetite for corn imports, pressuring global prices <0#C:>.
Beijing will buy 40-50 million tonnes of corn for state
stocks during a six-month purchasing period that starts next
month, compared with 83 million in 2014/15, the analysts said.
But those purchases will still likely push the country's
total corn stockpile to about 200 million tonnes - around 20
million tonnes more than expected annual consumption.
China, the world's No.2 consumer of corn, is maintaining its
controversial policy of stockpiling the grain for another year
before it is expected to move to fully frees up domestic prices.
"The government purchase volume will be lower. More and more
local governments will offer subsidies to corn processors, which
will increase use of domestic corn," said an analyst with an
official think-tank.
Jilin province, the country's No. 2 corn producer, has
offered subsidies to big processors of 250 yuan ($39.38) per
tonne for buying local new corn and 350 yuan per tonne for
purchasing from state reserves from October to December,
industry sources said.
Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia may soon offer a similar
subsidy to encourage use of corn and help loss-making processors
which make products like starch, ethanol and corn sweeteners,
the sources said.
China is expected to harvest 6-percent more corn for 2015/16
at a record 228 million tonnes, according to forecasts by the
China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC).
"The purchase volume (for state stockpiles) would be at
least 40 million tonnes. Most farmers still prefer selling corn
to state granaries due to the better government price," said
Feng Lichen, chief analyst with industry portal www.yumi.com.cn.
The government has been paying 2,000 yuan per tonne of grain
in the northeast, the country's corn belt. That is about
10-percent lower than 2014/15.
The expected bumper harvest coupled with weak demand have
already pressured physical corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> in the area
below the state stockpiling price. Prices in Jilin YC-EXWJL
fell 3 percent this week to 1,870 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.3442 yuan)
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Joseph Radford)