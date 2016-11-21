* Beijing has cracked down on overloading of trucks
* Has hit supply of local corn, boosted prices
* Makers of animal feed looking to import alternatives to
corn
* Have been buying U.S. sorghum, Aus barley -traders
By Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu
BEIJING, Nov 21 A surge in Chinese corn prices
after the government clamped down on the overloading of trucks
has boosted demand for cheaper feed grains like sorghum and
barley from top exporters the United States and Australia.
Beijing launched a nationwide crackdown on overloading
lorries in late September, hitting supplies of corn which
usually have to be transported around the country from northern
growing regions.
Chinese corn prices have climbed 16 percent since
the start of October, also supported after the government
introduced subsidies for corn processors and as wet weather
slowed the latest harvest.
That has provided an unexpected boost to overseas suppliers
of grains that can be used as alternatives to corn in animal
feed, with traders reporting an uptick in shipments of sorghum
from the United States and barley from Australia.
"Inspections on overloading ... have limited overall
transportation capacity and pushed up the cost (of local corn).
Imported grains now have more price advantage," said Cherry
Zhang, an analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd. The
government wants to stamp out overloading to curb damage to
roads and reduce accidents.
Beijing has also been giving priority to coal freight on its
railways amid surging prices for the fuel as winter starts to
bite, according to energy market participants.
U.S. sorghum shipped to south China currently costs around
1,660 yuan ($240) per tonne, said traders and analysts, compared
with domestic corn JCI-CORN-SHZH arriving at Shenzhen's Shekou
port for 2,040 yuan per tonne. Feed barley is about 1,500 yuan
per tonne.
China has booked more than 20 vessels of U.S. sorghum since
late October for arrival by February, said a trader in China,
declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak
with media. That would amount to more than 1 million tonnes.
While overall volumes of sorghum imports are still seen
dropping in 2016/17 from previous years, suppliers had not
expected a sudden jump in demand just after China had harvested
a bumper corn crop.
And at least three vessels of Australian barley are on their
way to China, said a Singapore-based trader, adding that there
had been a significant upturn in enquiries.
China is the world's top sorghum importer and its No.2
importer of barley.
China's grain markets have been in a state of flux since
Beijing this year abandoned a state stockpiling policy that had
seen it amass about 250 million tonnes of corn, more than the
country can consume in a whole year. It had been looking to
offload grain, but suspended auctions to encourage purchasing of
new crop corn.
Meanwhile, the China-based trader said that new bookings for
corn substitutes may begin to ease as buyers expect more corn to
reach southern China soon after the government takes measures to
boost transport capacity.
And sorghum prices have strengthened on recent Chinese
activity, deterring forward purchases.
($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Additional
reporting by Meng Meng; Editing by Joseph Radford)