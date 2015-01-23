BEIJING Jan 23 China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, imported 607,201 tonnes of corn in December, down 26 percent on year, official customs data showed on Friday.

Corn imports in the whole year of 2014 fell 20.4 percent to 2.598 million tonnes, said the General Administration of Customs.

Imports of distillers' dried grains (DDGs), a by-product of corn, fell 95 percent in December to 26,210 tonnes. Imports for 2014 rose 35.3 percent to 5.4 million tonnes, data showed.

China, the world's top buyer of DDGs, imports almost all from the United States, the world's biggest exporter. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)