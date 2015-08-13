UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Aug 13 Chinese authorities have expelled the former chairman of state-owned China FAW Group Corp. from the ruling Communist Party, an anti-graft agency said on Thursday.
Xu Jianyi, the former chairman, embezzled funds, took bribes and improperly advanced the career of his son, the party's top anti-corruption commission said.
China FAW is one of China's top state-owned automakers, and has joint ventures with Volkswagen, Toyota and General Motors in China.
Xu came under investigation in March, the commission said. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.