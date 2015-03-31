(Adds separate official under investigation)
SHANGHAI, March 31 A top executive of China's
Baosteel Group, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel,
is being investigated for "serious disciplinary violations",
China's corruption watchdog said on Tuesday, as Beijing
intensifies its war on deep-seated graft.
President Xi Jinping has warned that corruption threatens
the survival of China's ruling Communist Party and his two-year
anti-graft campaign has brought down scores of senior officials
in the party, the government, the military and state-owned
enterprises.
"Serious disciplinary violations" is the term usually used
to refer to corruption in China.
The graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection, named the Baosteel official as Vice President Cui
Jian, but gave no further details in a short statement.
A spokesman for Baosteel, China's second-largest steelmaker
and the world's fourth largest, said the company was aware of
the investigation and was watching developments but had no
further immediate comment. Cui could not be reached for comment.
The commission's anti-graft efforts at state firms coincide
with the imminent roll-out of ambitious new guidelines to
overhaul China's inefficient state sector.
The party has targeted 26 major state-owned firms for
inspections this year, including China National Petroleum
Corporation, Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp,
Shenhua Group, China National Nuclear Corp, China Southern Power
Grid and China Power Investment Corp.
Separately, the Commerce Ministry said that Wang Shenyang,
head of its cooperation department, was being investigated for
infringing rules against extravagance by "participating in golf
and other events organised by companies".
It did not elaborate.
The party has sought to curtail everything from bribery and
gift-giving to lavish banquets to assuage public anger over
corruption and extravagance, especially when officials are seen
as abusing their positions to acquire luxuries.
