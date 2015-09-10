BEIJING, Sept 10 A top executive of China's
Baosteel Group, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel,
has been sacked for breaking Communist Party frugality rules,
including smoking cigars and drinking expensive liquor during
meetings, the party graft watchdog said.
Since President Xi Jinping's appointment in 2013, the
government has cracked down on official corruption and
extravagance in China, where the flaunting of personal and often
illicit wealth and wasteful public spending has led to
widespread criticism of the party.
Zhao Kun had been vice general manager of Baosteel Group,
but was found to have spent company money on expensive
accommodation, dinners and personal entertainment, the party's
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said late on
Wednesday.
Zhao booked villas on the company when at company meetings
in August and December 2013, and used company money to drink
expensive imported alcohol and smoke cigars, as well as allowing
his subordinates to go sightseeing, the watchdog said.
He also visited a private club in Guangzhou in May and
September of last year and played golf at company expense, it
added.
"Since 2013, he accepted cigars from his subordinates six
times, with each worth between 260 yuan ($40.77) and 900 yuan,"
the statement said.
"Zhao ignored the party leadership's repeated warnings ...
and did not stop his wrongdoings," it added.
"Even now, some executives of state-owned firms continue to
ignore the central leadership's orders."
It was not possible to reach Zhao for comment. It is not
clear if he will face any criminal charges.
Baosteel declined to comment.
($1 = 6.3768 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)