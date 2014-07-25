BEIJING, July 25 An investigation into a
celebrity anchorman at state broadcaster China Central
Television (CCTV) has widened to a subsidiary of U.S. public
relations company Edelman, the subsidiary said on Friday.
Chinese authorities visited the Beijing office of Pegasus
Public Relations Consulting on Thursday, Pegasus said in a
statement.
Chief executive Steven Cao was cooperating with the
investigation. The company had also launched an internal
inquiry, the statement added.
Rui Chenggang, who hosts a financial news programme, was
detained earlier this month, the latest CCTV employee to be
swept up in an investigation into the network.
Rui, famous for his sometimes nationalistic rhetoric, is
known for starting a movement to oust a Starbucks outlet from
Beijing's historic Forbidden City.
He founded Pegasus along with Cao and Howard Hong. Edelman
acquired the firm in 2007, but Rui did not sell his minority
stake in the firm to Cao until 2010 in a transaction that
Edelman said "took longer than expected". Cao is also the chief
executive of Edelman's China operations.
Several foreign firms have been swept up in the government's
campaign against corruption, including British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
Pegasus was also hired by corporate sponsors involved in
underwriting CCTV's presence at the World Economic Forum in
Davos in 2009 and 2010, Edelman said, without elaborating on who
the sponsors were. Rui had moderated panels at the forum.
It is unclear whether Rui is suspected of any crime, and
Chinese public security authorities have not made any mention of
his case. Rui could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)