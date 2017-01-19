(Recasts, adds details)
BEIJING Jan 19 A Chinese court on Thursday
jailed the former vice chairman of oil giant PetroChina
for 15 years after finding him guilty of
corruption, the latest official to be brought down in a sweeping
crackdown on graft.
Liao Yongyuan stepped down from his posts as vice chairman
and non-executive director in 2015. He was the most senior of
two vice chairmen at PetroChina, China's top oil and gas
producer, making him the company's second-highest-ranking
official.
The ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog had
previously said Liao was under investigation for "serious
disciplinary violations" stemming from his role as a general
manager of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the
parent company of PetroChina.
The court in Dezhou in the northern province of Shandong
said Liao had been found guilty of bribery, the provincial high
court said in a statement on its official microblog.
Liao had abused his various positions in the energy industry
between 1997 and 2014 for personal gain, between 2003 and 2015
took 13.4 million yuan ($1.95 million) in bribes, and was unable
to account for the origin of 21 million yuan in assets, the
court said.
Liao repented and confessed to his crimes, meaning he got a
lighter punishment, it added.
It was not possible to contact a legal or family
representative for him.
Liao, a 30-year veteran at CNPC, was appointed vice chairman
of PetroChina in May 2014, just months after China announced
that several top executives from the two companies were under
investigation. That included Jiang Jiemin, former chairman of
both entities, who has also been jailed.
Reuters was not able to reach a CNPC press official for
comment. A media official with PetroChina said he had no
comment.
President Xi Jinping has spent the past four years waging
war on corruption, saying it threatens the party's very
survival. Scores of senior officials in the party, the
government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been
caught up in the campaign and punished.
Some were protégées of former domestic security chief Zhou
Yongkang, who was jailed for life in 2015 after being found
guilty of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state
secrets.
Zhou rose through the ranks at CNPC and from 1996 to 1998
served as general manager of the firm.
($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)