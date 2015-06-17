By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, June 17
BEIJING, June 17 The chairman of China
Investment Securities, a brokerage owned by China's sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corporation, has been removed from
his post following a corruption investigation, the communist
party's graft watchdog said on Wednesday.
Long Zenglai is the first senior executive at a securities
firm to be caught up in China's wide-ranging anti-corruption
campaign.
Long is alleged to have spent thousands of yuan on
organising banquets at luxury restaurants since 2013. He also
used public funds to pay for rounds of golf and spent company
money to finance the publication of his poetry, said the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection on its website.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies" in his struggle against
corruption, warning that the problem is so bad it could affect
the party's grip on power.
The campaign has targeted both politicians and business
leaders, with financial sector executives among the more recent
targets.
In a separate announcement, the graft watchdog said an
inspection at China National Nuclear Corporation had found
repeated violations of financial discipline including misuse of
funds for tourism and illegal allocation of benefits.
It also found evidence of major decisions taken without
adequate research, investment projects that had led to business
risks, a lack of sufficient management of materials procurement
and some projects operating illegally.
CNNC, one of China's two state nuclear reactor builders,
recently listed its subsidiary China National Nuclear Power Co
Ltd (CNNPC) on the Shanghai stock exchange in the country's
largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2011.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)