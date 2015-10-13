BEIJING Oct 13 A court in central China on Tuesday jailed a former senior Chinese energy executive for 20 years for corruption, the latest official to fall in a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Wang Yongchun was a deputy general manager at China's biggest oil company, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) , until he became caught up in a graft probe last year. He went on trial in July.

