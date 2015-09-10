BEIJING, Sept 10 Chinese government auditors
have found more accounting problems with projects linked to the
$59-billion Three Gorges dam, the world's biggest hydropower
scheme, following a critical report last year that revealed
nepotism and other corrupt practices.
The state audit office has conducted 21 inspections since
construction began in 1992, uncovering issues such as
embezzlement, but continues to find problems, it said in a
statement on its website on Thursday.
The National Audit Office found accounting problems
amounting to almost 2 billion yuan in the final accounts for a
7.1-billion-yuan ($1.11 billion) underground hydroelectric
plant, it said.
These included 1.54 billion yuan from improper bidding and
337 million yuan in duplicate calculations, it said, adding that
too much money had been spent on some equipment, while
management oversight was lax.
The Three Gorges Corporation, which runs the dam, is now
"proactively organising rectifications" having received the
report, the auditor said, adding that it would watch
developments.
"China Three Gorges Corporation attaches a great degree of
importance to the problems pointed out by the audit," the
company said in a statement on its website.
"At present all the problems pointed out by the audit have
already been finished or rectified."
The dam has long been controversial.
Between 1992 and 2009, all citizens had to pay a levy built
into power prices across China to channel money towards its
construction, a project overshadowed by compulsory relocations
of residents and environmental concerns.
Last year the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog
slammed the Three Gorges Corporation for shady property deals
and dodgy bidding procedures.
In 2011, then-premier Wen Jiabao presided over a government
meeting that said that despite the benefits from the dam, it had
spawned a myriad of urgent problems, from the relocation of more
than a million residents to risks of geological disasters.
In 2000, six years before the project was completed,
authorities busted a ring of officials who had siphoned off
hundreds of millions of yuan in resettlement funds.
($1=6.3770 Chinese yuan)
