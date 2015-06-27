(Adds comment from Chinese president)
BEIJING, June 27 Underperforming Chinese
officials will face demotion or lose their jobs under new rules
announced by the country's elite Politburo, state media said on
Saturday.
Officials who break Communist Party rules, or are found to
be corrupt, irresponsible or incompetent face "organisational
adjustment", which is a euphemism for demotion or dismissal, the
state-run China Daily reported.
The new regulations were approved at a Politburo meeting on
Friday presided over by President Xi Jinping, the paper's online
version said. The rules are to be adopted on a trial basis, it
added, without giving details.
Xi has overseen a crackdown on deep-seated corruption since
assuming power in late 2012, vowing to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
"There can be no rest or turning back in our anti-corruption
drive," Xi told the Politburo, state news agency Xinhua reported
on Saturday.
"We must discipline violators seriously, making no
exceptions for the powerful, not indulging minor offences and
not letting violators go, even if they are legion," Xi added.
Last year, Premier Li Keqianq lambasted Chinese officials
for being "lazy and slack" in carrying out Beijing's policy
directives, as they kept their heads down to stay out of trouble
during the president's anti-graft campaign.
"Just muddling along" was exactly the same as actually being
corrupt, he said at the time.
(Writing by Nicholas Heath; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Digby Lidstone)