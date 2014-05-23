BEIJING May 23 A crackdown on China's National
Energy Administration (NEA) is intensifying as two more top
officials are being investigated for taking bribes, state media
said on Friday, days after investigations into two other NEA
officials were announced.
The latest two officials undergoing investigation were Xu
Yongsheng, deputy director of the NEA, and Wang Jun, head of the
agency's renewable energy department, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
On Wednesday, Xinhua reported investigations into Hao
Weiping, director of the administration's nuclear power
department, and Wei Pengyuan, deputy director of the coal
department.
Since Xi Jinping assumed the presidency in March last year,
China has launched a series of probes into the energy sector as
part of a broader campaign to clamp down on official graft in a
government widely seen as rife with corruption.
But the drive is also seen as a tool to remove Xi's
opponents in an unprecedented campaign that targets some of
China's most high-ranking officials.
The State Grid Corp of China said this month that
it was the focus of a government audit, after a magazine report
that one of its most senior executives was under investigation.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ron Popeski)