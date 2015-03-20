BEIJING, March 20 The former environment chief
in China's coal-rich northern Shanxi province is being
investigated, the country's anti-graft watchdog said, the latest
official to come under suspicion in a broad crackdown on
corruption.
President Xi Jinping has spent the past two years waging war
on corruption, saying it threatens the survival of the ruling
Communist Party. Scores of senior officials in the party, the
government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been
brought down by the campaign.
Shanxi, the top coal producing province, has been on the
front lines of Xi's fight, which coincides with government
promises to crack down on polluters.
Liu Xiangdong, head of environmental protection in Shanxi
was "suspected of serious violations of discipline," the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its
website on Thursday.
The commission did not provide further details but the
language it used was typical of that which authorities use to
refer to corruption.
Pollution and corruption are two of China's most sensitive
political issues because of the anger they cause amongst the
Chinese public.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)