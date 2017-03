BEIJING, July 24 China's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday it is investigating the top official in the northern province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing and is the country's most important steel producer.

In a brief statement, it said Zhou Benshun was suspected of "serious breaches of discipline and the law", a euphemism for corruption. It provided no other details. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)