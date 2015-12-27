BEIJING Dec 27 The chairman of China Telecom Corp Ltd is being investigated for alledged disciplinary violation, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday.

The official, Chang Xiaobing, is "suspected of serious violation of discipline", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website. It did not provide further details but such violations generally refer to corruption.

Chang was the former chairman of China Unicom. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)