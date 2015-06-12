BEIJING, June 12 China's top anti-graft watchdog
said Friday it had carried out inspections at six major
state-owned enterprises in industries ranging from energy to
construction, as the ruling Communist Party expands its
anti-corruption dragnet.
Energy giant China Huaneng Group, steel producers Baosteel
and Wuhan Iron and Steel, China State Construction, China
Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, and China Ocean Shipping
Company were the latest firms to be probed by the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the agency said
late on Friday.
The watchdog did not name any executives as targets for
individual inspection in its statement Friday but said it warned
companies against transgressions such as nepotism, wasteful
spending and improper bidding on contracts.
As part of President Xi Jinping's two-year, multi-phase
crackdown on corruption, the CCDI has pledged to inspect "all
important backbone state-owned firms and financial institutions"
this year.
The watchdog brought down more than 70 senior officials at
state firms in 2014 and has carried out inspections in the
energy, telecom and financial sectors. A total of 26 firms will
be inspected, CCDI said.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)