BEIJING Oct 17 The mayor of the Chinese city of
Nanjing is being investigated for serious breaches of the law,
China's Supervision Ministry said on Thursday, the latest
high-profile detention in a nationwide crackdown on graft.
The ministry did not give details in a short statement. An
earlier report in the online version of the official People's
Daily newspaper said the mayor, Ji Jianye, was under
investigation over "economic problems", a euphemism for
corruption.
Since taking office in March, President Xi Jinping has
called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party's
survival and vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as well as
lowly "flies".
The People's Daily online report said Ji's case may have
involved some 20 million yuan ($3.3 million), citing other local
media reports.
Nanjing is the capital of eastern Jiangsu province, one of
China's main industrial centres but also its most indebted
province.
The nationwide graft crackdown has so far netted a handful
of senior officials, among them former executives from oil giant
PetroChina.
The government has also launched an unspecified
investigation into PetroChina's former head of Indonesia
operations, Chinese oil industry sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters this week.
($1 = 6.0995 Chinese yuan)
